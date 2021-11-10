When and where will ‘House of Gucci’ be available to stream?

House of Gucci is one of the most anticipated films of the year, with Lady Gaga fans all around the world eager to see her in this high-fashion murder mystery.

On November 24, the biopic of the Gucci family’s three decades will be released in theaters all around the world. House of Gucci, unlike other major releases this year such as Dune, The Suicide Squad, and Halloween Kills, will not have a “day and date” streaming release.

This means that in November, fans who wish to see the movie online will be unable to do so. However, the picture will be available for streaming, and we already know which streaming service will receive the Ridley Scott feature when it becomes available.

Here’s when and where you can watch House of Gucci online.

House of Gucci will be available on which streaming service?

Netflix subscribers, apologies: The Adam Driver and Jared Leto film is available on another streaming site.

International audiences may have noticed that the picture is distributed by Universal Pictures, implying that the rights will be held by NBCUniversal’s Peacock streaming service. That is not the case, however. Things are a little more complicated than this, so here’s a rundown of the negotiations that lead to House of Gucci landing on Netflix.

Importantly, MGM is producing the picture, and MGM controls the digital channel Epix. As a result, the cable channel has a pact with MGM to show every MGM film on television first.

Epix increased its existing partnership with Paramount in February, giving Epix first-run cable rights to their films. Of course, Paramount has its own streaming service, Paramount+ (formerly known as CBS All Access).

Paramount+ also obtains access to MGM pictures after they air on Epix as part of this expanded arrangement. This contains major releases such as No Time to Die, Creed III, and a short film titled House of Gucci.

When can we expect House of Gucci to air on Paramount+?

Although no official release date has been disclosed, the parameters of the Epix-Paramount arrangement give us a reasonable sense of when we may expect it.

MGM films will be accessible for viewing within their normal cinematic frame. This is a condensed version of the information.