When and Where to See ‘Ghost in the Shell’ 4K Remastered in the United States

Ghost in the Shell, directed by Mamoru Oshii and released in 1995, is an anime classic and widely regarded as one of the best in the genre.

The film has been upgraded in 4K and will be played in IMAX theaters around the United States.

Because the film is being released concurrently in both Japan and the United States, anime lovers will be able to see it on the big screen at the same time.

According to Anime News Network, Bandai Namco Arts made a statement about Ghost in the Shell on Friday, stating that it will be released in IMAX on September 17.

According to the company’s announcement, the picture will be presented in 35 IMAX theaters in Japan before its 4K remastered edition is released in regular theaters on October 1.

The number of cinemas in which the picture will be distributed in the United States will be revealed at a later date.

Through IMAX’s image processing technology, the picture offers 4K restored images that have been altered in many ways, including sound and brightness.

As a result, the 35mm film has been given a 4K resolution, which brings out nuances that would have been lost in its original format.

“Fortunately, this picture has been reincarnated in a new form with each technological advancement,” director Oshii remarked of the screening, according to Crunchyroll.

“It’s great that you can see it today, in this day and age, at the theater. Please take pleasure in it!”

The film is based on Masamune Shirow’s manga of the same name, and it follows cyber agent Major Motoko Kusanagi and the Internal Bureau of Investigations in their search for The Puppet Master.

The antagonist is a computer virus that can invade cybernetic minds and modify the memories of those who are infected.

Production I.G. was responsible for the creation of Ghost in the Shell, as well as all of the franchise’s previous films and television shows.

Ghost in the Shell 2: Innocence and Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex are among the sequels to the sci-fi classic.

In September 2020, Lionsgate released the film in Ultra-High Definition (UHD) 4K Blu-ray Disc and Digital 4K Ultra HD in the United States. This is a condensed version of the information.