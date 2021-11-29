When and how to watch Season 15 of ‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia will become the longest-running live-action comedy series in American television history when it enters its fifteenth season, with more seasons on the horizon.

After fourteen seasons on the air, the characters haven’t improved as humans, therefore we can expect more of the same from the characters of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia in Season 15.

For the new episodes coming to FXX, Charlie (Charlie Day), Mac (Rob McElhenney), Dennis (Glenn Howerton), Dee (Kaitlin Olson), and Frank (Danny DeVito) all return, and the show’s original producers (McElhenney, Howerton, and Day) have started an accompanying podcast to celebrate the debut.

Here’s everything you need to know about Season 15 of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia ahead of the new season.

When will Season 15 of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia be available to watch?

On Wednesday, December 1, 2021, at 10 p.m., the long-running FX, now FXX show will return to television. Each new episode is available the following day on FX on Hulu.

On December 1, two new episodes will air, with new episodes airing every Wednesday until the end of the season. Every week, two new episodes will be broadcast on FXX.

Season 15 of Always Sunny has how many episodes?

Season 15 has only eight episodes that will air over four weeks, so enjoy it while you can. This is the show’s shortest season since the first, which had only seven episodes.

Season 15 of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia will be completed before Christmas, with two episodes running on FXX every week.

The following are the air dates for each episode:

"The Gang Makes Lethal Weapon 7″ – December 1
"2020: A Year In Review" – December 1
"The Gang Buys a Roller Rink" – December 8
"The Gang Replaces Dee With a Monkey" – December 8
"The Gang Goes to Ireland" – December 15
"The Gang's Still in Ireland" – December 15
"Dee Gets Stuck in a Bog" – December 22
"The Gang Carries a Corpse Up a Mountain" – December 22