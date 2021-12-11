When and how should I take creatine to boost my workout performance?

Are you looking for techniques to improve your workout results? Many gym-goers use nutritional supplements to help them perform better.

Creatine is one of the most popular natural supplements, and it’s most typically used for increasing workout performance and muscle mass.

Are food supplements, on the other hand, safe? What is the best way for me to consume creatine to increase my workout results? What exactly is Creatine? Creatine is a substance found in the human body, primarily in the muscles but also in the brain. It can also be made in a lab and is found in foods like red meat and seafood.

Creatine aids in the production of the energy that muscles require to function. There is some evidence that using creatine to improve athletic performance in young, healthy adults during brief, high-intensity activity can be beneficial.

According to MedlinePlus, a website of the United States National Library of Medicine, the majority of sports nutrition supplements in the United States contain creatine, and its use is permitted by the International Olympic Committee, the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA), and professional sports.

Who Is Appropriate for Creatine Use?

Dr. Edward Laskowski, a professor of physical medicine, rehabilitation, and orthopedics at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, and former co-director of Mayo Clinic Sports Medicine, told The Washington Newsday that oral creatine could help athletes improve their performance in specific areas, such as sprint speed or strength.

He explained that creatine is commonly utilized in high-intensity interval training to help quick recovery during training and competition.

According to Roxana Ehsani, a board certified sports dietitian and spokesperson for the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, creatine may enhance lean muscle mass and anaerobic power in some athletes, in addition to strength and sprint performance.

Football players, powerlifters, sprinters, field competitors, and bodybuilders are among the athletes who may benefit from using creatine. The use of creatine is not suggested for anyone under the age of 18, according to the sports nutritionist.

Is Creatine a Safe Supplement?

Creatine is “usually deemed safe” when taken orally in adequate doses, according to Laskowski.

According to MedlinePlus, there isn’t enough credible information to tell whether creatine is safe when applied to the skin, which could induce adverse effects like redness and irritation.

When consumed for up to three months, creatine is "likely safe" for most people.