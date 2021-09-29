When a woman learns that her boyfriend is her cousin, she turns to the internet for help.

The last thing you want to find out after you’ve fallen in love with someone is that you’re related. However, this was the truth for one woman, who recently turned to Mumsnet for guidance after discovering her lover was a distant relative, receiving over 100 responses.

On September 27, an account called Pink2121 posted to the British discussion board website, explaining that she had been seeing her boyfriend for 15 months before she began studying her family tree.

“I discovered that we are 4th cousins,” the woman confessed. We both have a great, great, great grandfather in common. When I first heard it, I was astonished and upset.”

In the United States, 19 states, including California, Florida, and New York, make it lawful to marry your first cousin.

It is outlawed in 25 states, although it is legal in five others under certain conditions.

In Maine, for example, marriage is permitted if the couple receives genetic counseling from a physician.

Because only 0.2 percent of DNA is shared between relatives, as opposed to 12.5 percent with a first cousin, it is not prohibited to marry your fourth cousin in any state.

Pink2121 requested the community for “any suggestions on what I should do” in a post that can be found here. Is it better for us to stick together or go our own ways?”

“We’re happy together, but this has entirely altered my feelings for him. She described the scenario as “very challenging.”

Many people were sympathetic to her plight and hastened to provide advise, with the general conclusion being that the fourth cousins were not too closely linked to be concerned about.

“The quantity of dna you share will be small, honestly,” remarked ScottChegg.

“I discovered through dna testing that my late grandparents were 5th cousins, which they would never have known.”

“It wouldn’t bother me,” WoodchipNightmares, another social media user, remarked. Marriage between first cousins is legal, but it is not recommended if you wish to have children because it carries additional dangers.

“They have 12.5 percent DNA in common. Fourth cousins, on the other hand, share only 0.2 percent of their DNA.”

“A great great great grandfather?” typed TiredButDancing. To be so worked up over it is, to put it bluntly, foolish. If it has an impact on how you feel about him, This is a condensed version of the information.