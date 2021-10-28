When a teacher asks 6-year-olds what’s bothering them in life, they respond with hilarious responses that become viral.

After sharing the amusing things a bunch of six-year-olds said, an elementary school teacher became viral.

George Pointon, a London teacher, disclosed in a Twitter thread that has over 51,400 likes that he had asked his students if “they wanted to get something off their chest.”

He then went over the children’s responses in detail, interspersed with his own amusing commentary. You can see it here.

“Loud noises are too loud,” one child, Rory, said.

Pointon responded as follows: “Rory has a point, and I have to agree with him.

“Loud noises, particularly undesirable ones, are too loud. Car alarms are inconvenient. Motorcycles irritate my ears.

“Thunder is one of his least favorite sounds. Which I believe is a brave statement to make. Thank you, Rory.” The teacher then read a response from a student named JJ, who said, “Pizza isn’t very nice.” Pointon hilariously described how this response silenced the room “like the last salvo fired at Stalingrad.” He said, ” “A peculiar silence descended among the group. Nobody was sure how to respond. It’s only a point of view. Unquestionably unpopular. JJ isn’t a sheep at all. He is aware of who he is and what he desires.” I asked a group of six-year-olds if they wanted to air their grievances.

They were successful.

George Pointon (@GeorgePointon_) has started a thread. 6th of October, 2021 “Whenever I have dinner, I give my dog green beans,” Laura, a young girl, informed the students. This, according to Pointon, is a “”This is a classic kid move,” he said, adding that “Laura thinks she invented it.”

“I recall a student at my school claiming to be the inventor of whistling. We trusted him. As a result, they trusted Laura. She should, however, consume her vegetables.” “My Daddy says tiny Sister has a head like a traffic cone,” a girl called Lola shared as another response. The teacher then tweeted that this caused him to splatter his tea “totally everywhere,” which he found “hilarious.” “I’m suddenly utterly obsessed with the infant with the cone on his head. I think it’s great when parents can make fun of their kids. They’re as ridiculous as we are. Lola is a lot of fun “he penned

There were a slew of other amusing comments, such as Sam’s admission that “The spikes on a Stegosaurus are four. This is a condensed version of the information.