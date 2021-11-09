When a pregnant woman learns that her husband has been fired for sexual misconduct, she receives an outpouring of support.

The nameless woman shared her tragic problem to Mumsnet under the aptly named account Darkestdays, as she vented her grief over her partner’s infidelity.

The mother, who has one boy and another on the way, started a thread in October that has received over 500 comments, the most of which are kind and helpful.

‘The’ “”My husband was fired last month for sexual misconduct, and I was the last one to know, only learning out the nature of it today,” the heavily pregnant woman revealed. I’m devastated.

“He’s been in his position for six years and has been with the company for much longer, and it appears that this has been going on for the vast duration of that time. He has no idea that I am aware of his existence, but my suspicions got the best of me, and I went to his laptop.

“I’ve seen the HR emails, and his iPhone is connected to his laptop, and I saw a text exchange between him and a male colleague gloating about how badly they wanted it and that he’s a player, not a rapist,” she says.

She stated she grew “suspect” after her attempts to connect her husband with a lawyer to help him reclaim his job were thwarted by her husband, who instructed her to “stop interfering.”

She went into greater detail about the text she saw in the comments area, saying: “I’m not sure what he did about it, other than texting his friend to explain he’s not a rapist and that they all wanted it. I’m not sure what happened, and even if it was consensual, he’s had several relationships, so what’s done isn’t truly done; my life as I knew it is over.

“I don’t have all the details, but the HR emails mention sexual misconduct and power abuse. I haven’t seen the word rape, but his messages imply that he has had sex with multiple women, whether it was consensual or not, and that’s a deal breaker for me; at the very least, I want a divorce if it turns out he is. This is a condensed version of the information.