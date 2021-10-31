When a one-eyed rescue dog finds out she’s being adopted, she’s overjoyed.

A happy moment was captured by an animal rescue center staffer when a handicapped dog who had survived a puppy factory was told she was being adopted.

Joe Kay, a dog adoption coordinator who assists with the rescue, training, and fostering of dogs, posted the touching video to TikTok under the name adoptingdogs, where it has been seen over 1.1 million times. The video can be viewed here.

Kay can be seen approaching the cage of a dog known as "one-eyed Ann" in the video, carrying an orange laminated card with the words "adopted please keep" written on it.

“Is this something you’d be interested in? Is this something you’d be interested in? Is this for you, Ann, the one-eyed? “As he reaches her container, he says excitedly.

He informs her, “This is for you!” “You’re waiting to be adopted, honey, you’re waiting to be adopted! You certainly are!” On the video, Ann fights to contain her emotions, turning little circles in her cage and, at one point, almost yelping with excitement at the news. The touching encounter has piqued the interest of dog lovers, who have flocked to express their delight in the video’s comments area.

“She’s ecstatic!” Christina Perdomo penned the piece. Jules11177 remarked, “Oh, she’s precious.” “She may only have one eye, but it’s the sweetest little eye in the world,” Toni Klein responded. Meanwhile, Spymylittleye observed her tail wagging and joked that it “could fall off if she became any more excited.” Shawn Whitney, on the other hand, had one of the most poignant reactions, saying, “Anyone that adopts, just know I appreciate you changing these kids with paws’ future for the better.” Ann is a puppy mill victim, according to a hashtag that accompanied Kay’s video.

Ann is a puppy mill victim, according to a hashtag that accompanied Kay's video.

According to the animal adoption charity Paws.org, up to 90% of all puppies sold in pet retailers come from puppy mills.