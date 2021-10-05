When a cat spills a pot of catnip, the internet believes he’s high as a kite.

On TikTok, a video depicting the aftermath of a cat knocking over a complete pot of catnip has gone viral.

A woman named Abby, also known online as Abbygibz, can be seen opening a tub of catnip in front of her cat in the video, which has received over 11.2 million views.

As she does so, the tabby leans forward and smashes the jar with his paw, spilling the contents onto the counter, which the kitty then begins sniffing.

Catnip, also known as nepeta cataria, is a common herb that, when given to cats, can cause behavioral changes.

More than half of cats are drawn to the pheromones released by the plant because they make them feel relaxed and loving.

It is thought that it relieves pain and reduces anxiety in some felines.

We get a glimpse of what happened next after the cat in the video clearly appreciated the herb.

“My cat decided to spill out all his catnip and ended up looking like this:” reads the text overlaying the footage, which was published on August 7.

The camera then switches to a photo of the tabby sprawled on the sofa, his eyes wide and looking in a way that resembles a human under the influence.

However, because the cat did not appear to have consumed a huge amount of the herb, the animal was most likely unharmed.

Overdose is unusual, according to Wagwalking.com, and would only occur if the cat ate, rather than scented, a substantial amount.

“Although catnip is not a true toxin and is not addictive, taking large amounts of the plant can create a poison-like reaction,” the website claimed.

“A cat that has eaten too much catnip will exhibit clinical signs of vomiting and diarrhea with no other symptoms.”

The video of the contented-looking cat has gotten a lot of attention online, with 3.3 million views.

The video of the contented-looking cat has gotten a lot of attention online, with 3.3 million views.