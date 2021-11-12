What’s the Story Behind Taylor Swift’s ‘Come Back… Be Here’? Fan Theories That Are Actually True.

With the release of Red (Taylor’s Version), the question of who of her celebrity ex-boyfriends inspired the song “Come Back… Be Here” has resurfaced.

The song, which is part of Swift’s attempt to re-record early albums like Red in order to reclaim control of her masters, recalls the narrative of a romance that never took off due to distance, travel, and professional obligations.

Many admirers feel they know who the mystery man is, with names like Eddie Redmayne and John Mayer being mentioned.

However, Oscar winner Redmayne has denied ever dating Swift, and “Dear John” is thought to be the song that chronicles Swift’s romance with Mayer.

Jake Gyllenhaal is the subject of the song.

Many of the tracks on Red, which was released in 2012, are said to be about Jake Gyllenhaal, according to Swifties. In late 2010, she began dating the actor.

He’s thought to be the topic of “All Too Well,” which has been re-released on Red (Taylor’s Version) in its original 10-minute version.

Fans have painstakingly researched the timing of when “Come Back… Be Here” was written, trying to figure out whether Gyllenhaal was filming or traveling at the same time.

“The entire album is about Jake except for ‘I knew you were trouble,’ which is about Harry [Styles,” one fan wrote in a blog post.

“Come Back… Be Here” is “about a relationship that happened and she is looking back at when it began because she says: ‘If I would have known then what I know now, I would not have been so flippant,” according to the anonymous fan.

To me, that suggests they’re already together when she writes, and she’s remembering the time she discovered she’d fallen in love with him because he left when they were just getting started, and it hurt. That was the moment she realized she was in love.”

The blog post also includes a timeline that implies Swift and Gyllenhaal’s trip from New York to London depicted in the song occurred during their relationship.

Harry Styles is the subject of the song.

Another contender is Harry Styles.