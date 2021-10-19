What’s the Story Behind Kanye West’s Name Change? Explanation of the Meaning of Ye.

Kanye West is now officially known as ‘Ye.’ He’s been going by the nickname for a while, naming his 2018 album after it and talking about what it means to him in interviews.

However, a Los Angeles judge approved his application on Monday, allowing him to make the move official.

Ye, pronounced ‘yay,’ has previously been used on his social media profiles, and his apparel line, Yeezy, has used a variation of this name.

He revealed the move with a photo of a new haircut and a statement that included the Japanese yen and Chinese yuan currencies’ symbols.

Kanye West’s Reason for Changing His Name

Kanye West has already expressed his affection for the moniker Ye, claiming that it has Biblical roots rather than being a truncation of his actual name.

“I believe ‘ye’ is the most regularly used word in the Bible,” he told Big Boy on the radio in 2018. It refers to you in the Bible.

“So, I’m you,” says the narrator. And I’m one of us. It’s the two of us. It changed from Kanye, which means “only one,” to Ye, which is simply a representation of our good, bad, confused – everything. It’s more of a reflection of who we [as]individuals.” West is technically inaccurate in his examination of Biblical vocabulary, because the word that appears the most in the King James Bible (the most widely used translation in the United States) is ‘Lord’ (if articles ‘and’ and’a’ are excluded).

Nonetheless, the name Ye, according to his own words, has the ability to draw West closer to others.

Around the same time, he revealed his intention to go by the moniker Ye in a tweet that read: “the being formally known as Kanye West”I am YE”

YE (@kanyewest) is my moniker. 29th of September, 2018 However, an image of his new haircut was included with his formal name change on Monday.

Some admirers have noticed that the bottom piece of his hair spells out the word Ye, implying that his hair is part of the huge transformation.

