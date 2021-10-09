What’s the Difference Between Black and Green Tea, and Which Is Healthier?

If you enjoy a variety of teas, you may be asking what the difference is between black and green tea and which is the healthier option.

Both black and green tea are manufactured from the camellia sinensis plant, but black tea is oxidized whereas green tea is not. In a word, oxidation is the process of drying and darkening tea leaves through air exposure to give them a darker color, as well as a stronger flavor and aroma. However, both oxidized and non-oxidized tea leaves have their own set of advantages.

Both black and green tea include flavonoids, which are thought to benefit the heart by lowering inflammation and bad cholesterol. When compared to persons who drank less than a cup of green tea per day, one study found that those who drank one to three cups of green tea per day had a 19% lower risk of heart attack and a 36% lower risk of stroke. Another study discovered that those who drink three cups of black tea a day may have an 11 percent lower risk of heart disease.

Caffeine is present in both black and green tea, so both forms of tea help keep you awake and aware throughout the day. Caffeine is also recognized to be a nervous system stimulant. This, in conjunction with L-theanine, can aid in the release of feel-good hormones such as serotonin and dopamine.

Theaflavins, which are polyphenols generated during oxidation and thus not found in green tea, are present in black tea. Theaflavins may help the body produce natural antioxidants and preserve fat cells from harm, as well as lower blood sugar and cholesterol levels. As a result, if you’re wanting to lose weight, black tea is a great option.

The antioxidant epigallocatechin-3-gallate (EGCG) is responsible for many of green tea's health benefits, including de-stressing and calming the body, reducing the transmission of certain viruses, and reducing some of the harmful effects caused by amyloid plaques, which are found in Alzheimer's patients.