What’s on TV for Thanksgiving 2021? Here’s a rundown of what’s on and when it’s on.

Thanksgiving 2021 is approaching, and sports, as you might assume, are dominating the network TV schedules. This year, thanks to CBS, NBC, and Fox, you can watch football from 9:30 a.m. until 11:35 p.m., if you want to — and many families across the United States are likely doing exactly that.

The networks, on the other hand, are serving up a weird menu of counterprogramming. The Magic Maker, a Thanksgiving special on NBC, features magician Adam Trent helping to make people’s lives a bit more magical, such as by assisting a soldier in reuniting with his family after serving overseas.

The National Dog Show is also on the network for dog lovers all over the world. CBS, on the other hand, is airing reruns of comedy shows, while Fox is broadcasting Major League Soccer.

The Thanksgiving Day Parade, another Thanksgiving classic, will be carried live on ABC and CBS beginning at 9 a.m., with NBC rebroadcasting it later in the day.

This Thanksgiving, here’s what you can watch on ABC, CBS, NBC, and Fox for those moments when you need a break from talking to that family member.

Network TV Schedule for Thanksgiving

All times are in Eastern Standard Time (ET). Local programming is not available. CBS CBS Morning News, 6 a.m. CBS Mornings, 7 a.m. 9 a.m. – CBS broadcasts the Thanksgiving Day Parade. 4 p.m. – The National Football League (NFL) kicks off. Today NFL Football at 4:30 p.m. Sheldon, Sheldon, Sheldon, Sheldon, Sheldon, Sheldon, Sheldon, Sheldon 8:30 p.m. – Al Gore’s United States of America Ghosts at 9 p.m. B Positive at 9:30 p.m. Bull at 10 p.m. The Late Show with Stephen Colbert airs at 11:35 p.m. 12:35 a.m. – James Corden’s Late Late Show ABC America This Morning, 6 a.m. Good Morning America airs at 7:00 a.m. The View at 11 a.m. GMA at 1 p.m. 3: What You Should Be Aware Of General Hospital, 2 p.m. ABC World News at 6:30 p.m. Tonight The Magic Maker, 8 p.m. America’s Funniest Home Videos airs at 9 p.m. Jimmy Kimmel Live! at 11:35 p.m. Nightline, 12:35 a.m. NBC Today at 7 a.m. The 95th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade begins at 9 a.m. 12 p.m. – 2021 National Dog Show The 95th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade begins at 2 p.m. NBC at 6:30 p.m. Lester Holt’s Nightly News Football Night in America begins at 8 p.m. Sunday Night Football begins at 8:20 p.m. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon airs at 11:35 p.m. Late Night – 12:35 a.m. This is a condensed version of the information.