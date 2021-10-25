What’s been revealed about the upcoming Marvel film ‘Quantumania’ in the ‘Ant-Man’ leaked.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will be released in July 2023, which is a year later than expected. Despite this, filming proceeds, and, like with every movie set, details regarding the film might elude the MCU Towers’ secrecy.

On Twitter, a few minor leaks from the set have surfaced, including photographs of an intriguing new vehicle, a logo, and even a possible cameo.

Furthermore, several of the cast members, such as Evangeline Lilly and Paul Rudd, have been speculating about what to expect.

Marvel, on the other hand, has remained silent on the reality behind any of these leaks, leaving fans to speculate to their hearts’ content.

Before the film’s release, Washington Newsday takes into all of the clues and what they could represent.

Doctor Strange and Ant-Man could be linked.

The insignia, which has been seen across the on-set seats, is one of the most recent leaks from the set.

The phrase ‘Quantumania’ appears to be styled in an unusual way, which could indicate a connection to Doctor Strange.

This typeface appears to be ancient, and it may be related to the symbols seen in Doctor Strange’s (Benedict Cumberbatch) lair, which he employs to cast spells.

Doctor Weird is seen writing his spell out with strange symbols all over the place in the trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home, for example.

In an interview with movie podcast Lights, Camera, Pod, Evangeline Lilly claimed the “breadth of this one is clearly broader,” after discussing how the Ant-Man universe has felt unique and standalone in comparison to earlier MCU films.

This could indicate that Ant-Man will be introduced to some of the multiverse’s myths for the first time, implying that a Doctor Strange cooperation is extremely likely.

The Key to Defeating Kang the Conqueror is in the Quantum Realm.

He Who Remains, AKA Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors), who was initially presented in the Loki Disney+ series, is one link we know will exist in this film.

Majors will feature in the future film, and some have speculated that the new logo could be written in a quantum realm writing, which could be crucial in defeating Kang.

