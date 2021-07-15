What You Should Know About Delta COVID Variant Symptoms and Treatments As It Takes Over the United States

According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Delta variation of COVID is now by far the most common in the United States.

The Delta strain, also known as B.1.617.2, accounts for 57.6 percent of all infections in the country, according to the most recent CDC statistics. Alpha or B.1.1.7 is the second most common variation, accounting for 24.9 percent of cases.

The figures are based on data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) up to July 3 and include modelled projections that may differ from future estimations.

COVID cases are also on the rise in the United States, according to CDC data. On Tuesday, there were 31,815 new cases reported across the country, up from 20,364 the day before.

What we know about the Delta variation so far has been relayed to our website by experts.

What are the signs and symptoms?

The symptoms of the Delta COVID variation are generally comparable to those of earlier COVID variants, thus specialists informed This website that the CDC does not need to update its guidelines to reflect Delta.

However, some evidence suggests that people with the Delta variation of the virus experience slightly different symptoms than those who have had previous forms of the virus.

Fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, exhaustion, muscle or body pains, headache, a new loss of taste or smell, a sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, and diarrhea are all signs of COVID, according to the CDC.

Headache, sore throat, and runny nose were the top three symptoms reported by unvaccinated people in the UK’s ZOE COVID Symptom Study, but loss of smell and shortness of breath were now farther down the list. The research was carried out while Delta was the most common form of COVID in the United Kingdom.

It’s crucial to remember, though, that the data was based on reports filed into the ZOE COVID Symptom Study app without any variant identity information attached, according to Jason Kindrachuk, assistant professor of viral pathogenesis at the University of Manitoba.

Delta symptoms appear to be comparable to those of earlier variations, according to Lisa Moreno-Walton, an emergency medical professor at Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center, though she believes there may be a higher percentage of patients with runny noses now.

According to Sabrina Assoumou, an infectious diseases specialist at Boston Medical Center. This is a condensed version of the information.