What you really need to know right now about the coronavirus

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now is as follows:

Sydney is imprisoned for the third week in a row.

The governor of Australia’s New South Wales (NSW) state ordered a week-long extension of Sydney’s COVID-19 lockdown on Wednesday, saying that new cases are certain to emerge as the country’s largest city battles the highly infectious Delta form. Since the first case, a limousine driver transporting overseas airline workers, was discovered three weeks ago in the coastal district of Bondi, the total infection count has surpassed 350.

While other affluent countries have made significant progress toward vaccination of a big proportion of their populations, less than 10% of Australians have been fully vaccinated to far.

South Korea is considering reimposing restrictions in response to an increase in reported instances.

South Korea recorded the second largest daily number of new COVID-19 cases ever on Wednesday, only days after the nation eased social distance regulations in some areas, bolstered by an accelerated vaccine deployment.

Due to the fact that the majority of the 1,212 new cases originated in densely populated Seoul, officials prolonged movement restrictions in the capital and neighboring regions for at least another week and are considering reverting to the maximum level. Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum stated that the country’s fourth wave of the virus, fueled by the extremely contagious Delta form, was fast spreading, particularly among uninfected persons in their twenties and thirties.

Singapore does not include Sinovac vaccinations in its vaccination tally.

According to the city-health state’s ministry, people who received Sinovac Biotech’s shots have been excluded from the city-national state’s COVID-19 immunization count. As of July 3, slightly more than 17,000 patients in Singapore had gotten one dosage of CoronaVac. These vaccination records will be stored in a national registry.

Sinovac’s CoronaVac vaccine is not included in Singapore’s national vaccination program, and the city-state has stated that vital data from the firm is still pending. “COVID-19 vaccines not included in our national vaccination program may lack sufficient data to demonstrate their efficacy against COVID-19 infection, particularly the Delta variant that is currently circulating,” the health ministry said last week.

Liverpool instances were reduced by a fifth as a result of mass testing, according to a research.

Researchers stated Wednesday that a mass rapid-testing program cut COVID-19 cases in the English city of Liverpool by more than a fifth, arguing that the program was a beneficial public health intervention despite reservations about the devices’ accuracy. The community testing pilot program began in November and gave tests to everyone in the city regardless of whether they had symptoms, in an attempt to develop a new method for limiting the spread of the coronavirus.

The study, sponsored by the University of Liverpool and funded by the government, showed that community testing resulted in an 18% increase in case detection and a 21% decrease in cases compared to other areas up to mid-December.

Biden focuses exclusively on the Delta variation

President of the United States Joe Biden urged Americans who have not yet been vaccinated against COVID-19 to do so in order to protect themselves against the widely prevalent, extremely dangerous Delta version of the coronavirus.

The Delta form of the coronavirus, which is becoming increasingly prevalent in many countries, is more easily spread than earlier coronavirus variants and may cause more severe disease, particularly in children. According to health officials, it has now been detected in every state in the United States.