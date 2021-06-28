What You Need to Know About Disney’s Live-Action Snow White, by Rachel Zegler

Rachel Zegler has been cast as Snow White, Disney’s newest live-action princess.

It’s been a dizzying climb for the young actress, who has three major projects under her belt despite having yet to make her television or film debut.

We’ll be seeing a lot more of the multi-talented girl on the big screen very soon, as she’s an actor, singer, and YouTuber with a large social media following.

Rachel Zegler, who is she?

Zegler is a 20-year-old performer who was born on May 3, 2001 in Hackensack, New Jersey. She grew up in Clifton and had roles in several high school productions, including Belle in Beauty and the Beast and Ariel in The Little Mermaid.

She was born in Colombia and has Colombian ancestors. Zegler can also play musical instruments and is frequently seen on YouTube singing while playing guitar or ukulele.

When she applied to an open casting call for Latin performers to appear in West Side Story in 2018, she received her big break. Zegler applied for a job by singing “Tonight” and “Me Siento Hermosa” (“I Feel Pretty”) on Twitter, out of 30,000 applicants.

In Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story, the cast

Her application was successful, and she was cast as Maria in Steven Spielberg’s adaptation of West Side Story at the age of 17. Ansel Elgort (Baby Driver) will play Tony, and she will star alongside him.

“I am in awe of the sheer power of talent of these young performers,” Spielberg told Variety after selecting Latin players to fill the roles. “I feel they’ll offer a new and exciting energy to a beautiful musical that’s more current than ever.”

Zeglar has finished shooting the movie and recently filmed herself reacting to the first trailer on her YouTube channel. Spielberg’s remake of the musical classic is due out in theaters on December 10.

Rachel Zegler on social media

Zegler has been active on YouTube since July 2015 and currently has 203,000 subscribers. She often posts videos of herself singing covers and original songs, getting thousands of views with each post.

She’s also got a strong presence on other social media channels with 131,000 followers on Twitter and 220,000 on Instagram.

someone: you use autotune me: pic.twitter.com/9sPBkDj2kf

— rachel zegler (she/her/hers). This is a brief summary.