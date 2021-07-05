What We Learned From the Reunion—And Who’s Still Together

Instead of a pair, one competitor was proclaimed the series champion in Too Hot to Handle Season 2. Marvin Anthony won $55,000, but is he going to split it with Melinda Melrose? Is there any chance they’re still together? Everything you need to know about the Extra Hot: Too Hot to Handle Season 2 reunion can be found on this page.

Marvin and Melinda are a couple.

Fans of Marvin and Melinda will be disappointed with the news.

They are no longer together, despite being official at the Too Hot to Handle retreat.

Marvin and Melinda claimed they had planned to meet in Mexico, but due to a major squabble, they decided to cancel their vacation on the day Marvin was scheduled to fly.

Marvin then chose to travel to Mexico without Melinda a month later.

“I was just really sad,” Melinda reflected. To be honest, I just wanted to be alone at that time. I was just crushed that a minor squabble would cause him to cancel the entire trip.”

Unfortunately, they were unable to rekindle their romance and have parted ways.

Thankfully, the breakup was peaceful, and the two only had lovely things to say about one other, including confessing they still love each other.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen,” Marvin teased, “but we’ll see.”

Larissa and Nathan are a couple.

On the episode, Larissa and Nathan split up, and Larissa left halfway through the season.

Nathan’s head turned when new girl Elle arrived, and she was heartbroken.

Larissa explained her decision to leave the show by saying, “I just woke up one day and the retreat felt a little different to me.” Everyone I knew had gone home, and I felt a little out of place, anxious that it would turn into a Larissa vs Elle situation, which it never did.”

Larissa also said that she had moved on from Nathan, but that she had gotten some NSFW messages from him since the end of the show.

Nathan, on the other hand, has given up his stripper business and revealed that he had moved on from Elle after she allegedly never responded to his texts.

Tabitha and Chase

The reunion of Too Hot to Handle taught us one thing. This is a condensed version of the information.