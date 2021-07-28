What We Learned About ‘Forrest Gump’ From ‘The Movies That Made Us’

On the set of Forrest Gump, life was truly a box of chocolates, as the cast and crew never knew what issues they’d confront from day to day.

The now-iconic film was beset by delays and was even dropped by its production company in its early stages, but it was because to a few committed individuals that Forrest’s narrative was finally brought to life on the big screen.

The secrets behind the Academy Award-winning picture were exposed in the latest season of The Movies That Made Us, which premiered on Netflix on July 23.

This website has everything you need to know about the film’s evolution, as well as how director Robert Zemeckis and star Tom Hanks saved it on several times.

Forrest Gump’s original draft was nothing like the movie we know today.

Forrest Gump is based on Winston Groom’s 1986 novel of the same name, which he also wrote the initial draft of the film’s script.

Gump was described as a heavy-set man weighing 242 pounds and standing 6’6” tall, a far cry from the character we know today.

While many of his adventures were preserved in the film, such as how he built the Bubba Gump Shrimp Factory, there were many others that were not.

Gump became a wrestler, travelled to space, and worked with an ape in the novel and Groom’s script adaptation of his book.

According to the documentary, the script was deemed “a mess” and was tossed into a box at Warner Bros., where it was picked up by Kevin Jones a year later.

Producer Wendy Finerman employed various writers to work on alternate versions of the script after it was picked up again, with Eric Roth writing the final draft.

In its early phases, production companies abandoned the project.

Warner Bros. agreed to cooperate on the picture with producer Finerman after she threatened to go into a bidding war if she wasn’t allowed to be a part of it.

After the success of Rain Man in 1988, the studio scrapped its plans for Forrest Gump. This is a condensed version of the information.