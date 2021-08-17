What We Know So Far About ‘The Witcher: Blood Origin’ on Netflix

The Witcher property on Netflix is rapidly expanding, with a live-action prequel series set to join the original series and anime film The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf.

The Witcher: Blood Origin is a six-episode limited series that is a precursor to the famous fantasy program starring Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia.

The series was first announced in August 2020, with Jodie Turner-Smith cast in one of the lead roles before departing in April 2021.

Michelle Yeoh, Laurence O’Fuarain, and Sophia Brown were all cast in the production, which premiered in July 2021.

On August 16, Deadline released more details about the upcoming series, including who will join the cast and who will direct the episode.

And this website has all of the information we have regarding the fantasy program so far.

Who Will Play The Witcher: Blood Origin On Netflix?

Deadline broke the news on Monday that new cast members would be joining Yeoh, Brown, and O’Fuarain.

Balor will be played by Sir Lenny Henry, while Bran will be played by Nathaniel Curtis from It’s A Sin, Merwyn will be played by Mirren Mack, and Uthrok One-Nut will be played by Black Books actor Dylan Moran.

Jacob Collins, who will play Eredin, Lizzie Annis, who will portray Zacaré, and Huw Novelli, who will play Callan “Brother Death,” are among the other performers scheduled to join the series.

Meldof will be played by Francesca Mills, Fenrik will be played by Amy Murray, and Syndril will be played by Zach Wyatt.

Who Will Work On The Witcher: Blood Origin for Netflix?

The newspaper also revealed who will direct the show, saying that Sarah O’Gorman and Vicky Jewson will each direct three episodes.

Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, who created The Witcher, will serve as executive producer alongside Matt O’Toole, while Declan de Barra will serve as showrunner and executive producer for the limited series.

The series’ creative consultant is Andrzej Sapkowski, the author of the original The Witcher books.

What is The Witcher: Blood Origin all about on Netflix?

The limited series will take place in an elven realm 1,200 years before the events of The Witcher.

It will concentrate on the development of the first Witcher prototype. This is a condensed version of the information.