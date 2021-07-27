What We Know So Far About the Pokémon Live-Action Series

Netflix is rumored to be developing a new live-action Pokémon series.

The brand has been converted into a number of video games, trading card games, films, and television shows over its 23-year history, since it was first established by Satoshi Tajiri in 1995.

The franchise has 23 animated films, with Pokémon Detective Pikachu being the first to be adapted into a live-action picture.

The 2019 film established that an adaptation of the iconic series with both human actors and CGI versions of the pocket monsters could be made.

Variety reported on Monday that the latest installment of the legendary show will follow in the footsteps of the blockbuster hit.

When approached by This website, Netflix declined to comment.

Who Will Direct the Live-Action Pokémon Series?

Joe Henderson will reportedly serve as both a writer and an executive producer on the series.

Henderson’s most well-known work is as executive producer and co-showrunner on Lucifer, which he co-created with Ildy Modrovich. The show’s sixth and final season will premiere on Netflix on September 10.

While Henderson has been named in connection with the project, no other names have been suggested in relation to the show’s direction.

What Will the Theme of the Series Be?

Netflix’s program, according to the rumor, will be made in the style of Pokémon Detective Pikachu, which starred Justice Smith and Ryan Reynolds as the voice of the titular character.

Justice’s Tim Goodman teamed up with Detective Pikachu to figure out what happened to his father when he inexplicably vanished after a vehicle accident in the film.

The film, which is based on the video game of the same name, also makes references to prior animated films such as Pokémon: The First Movie, replicating scenes from Mewtwo’s creation in a lab and subsequent escape.

The Netflix series could go in a variety of directions, but it’s safe to assume it’ll center on the franchise’s iconic character Ash Ketchum.

Since the beginning of the franchise’s animated series with “Pokémon: Indigo League” in 1997, Ash has been the primary character, and he continues to appear in “Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series” more than two decades later.

