What We Know So Far About the Netflix Live-Action Remake of ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’

For the second time, Avatar: The Last Airbender will be adapted for live action, this time for Netflix’s small screen.

Since it first aired on Nickelodeon for three seasons from 2005 to 2008, the beloved animated series has become a classic.

The story revolved around Aang, the titular Avatar who possesses the power of all four elements: fire, water, air, and earth.

It follows Aang and his allies Katara, Sokka, and subsequently Toph on a mission to put an end to the Fire Nation’s war against the other nations.

Zuko, the exiled prince of the Fire Nation, is also featured in the story, and he is determined to capture Aang in order to reclaim his honor.

The series inspired an animated spinoff titled Legend of Korra, which utilized Avatar: The Last Airbender characters, as well as an ill-fated 2010 live-action film directed by M. Night Shyamalan.

Netflix is now preparing to premiere its own adaptation of the plot, which will be a live-action remake of the Nickelodeon series.

Everything we know about the streaming platform’s take on Avatar: The Last Airbender can be found on this page.

Who Will Play Avatar: The Last Airbender Remake on Netflix?

In a blog post published on Thursday, Netflix unveiled the actors who will play the four main characters Aang, Katara, Sokka, and Zuko.

Gordon Cormier, 12, will play Aang, while Kiawentiio will play Katara, Ian Ousley will play Sokka, and Dallas Liu will play Zuko.

Cormier began acting in 2019 and has since acted in shows such as The Stand and Lost In Space.

Kiawentiio made her on-screen acting debut in Netflix’s Anne With An E, where she played Ka’kwet.

Ousley is a Netflix alum, having played Robby Corman in 13 Reasons Why, and has also been in Apple TV+’s Physical and Disney+’s Big Shot.

Liu has appeared in a number of TV episodes and films, and in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, he will make his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut.

Who Will Work on the Netflix Remake of “Avatar: The Last Airbender”?

