What We Know So Far About Season 4 of ‘Yellowstone’: Release Date, Cast, and More

Yellowstone Season 4 has a new teaser that shows when fans can watch the next season of the blockbuster hit western on the Paramount Network.

Last season ended on a huge cliffhanger, with John Dutton’s (Kevin Costner) life hanging in the balance following a gunshot. The character is bleeding out in the latest trailer, and things aren’t looking good for the Dutton patriarch.

This new trailer was released after the show had been filming in Montana for a few months, which means a lot of information about Yellowstone Season 4 and its various spin-offs has surfaced. Here’s what we’ve learned so far.

When will Yellowstone Season 4 be released?

The premiere date for the new season of cable’s popular drama has been set for November 7th.

On that date, the new season will begin with a double bill. The time when episodes will run has not been announced by Paramount, although it is expected to keep its previous timeslot of 9 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. CT on the network.

When this information was released, Paramount+ also stated that the Yellowstone spin-off 1883 had been given a release date. The first episode of the prequel will air on Paramount Network on Sunday, December 19 at 10 p.m. ET / 9 p.m. CT, with the remaining episodes airing on Paramount+ weekly.

Who is in Yellowstone Season 4’s cast?

In July, Deadline announced a number of new characters that would appear in upcoming episodes of the show. These included the following:

Caroline Warner, the CEO of Market Equities with an eye on the Dutton ranch, is played by Jacki Weaver (Silver Linings Playbook).

Piper Perabo (Covert Affairs) portrays an environmental activist fighting the police who safeguard mass farming on the ranches.

Carter, a new ranch hand, is played by Finn Little (Those Who Wish Me Dead).

One of the Dutton cowboys has a new love interest in Kathryn Kelly (Nashville).

However, there are significant doubts about who will return from prior seasons. After all, John, Beth (Kelly Reilly), and Kayce’s (Luke Grimes) lives were all hanging in the balance at the end of the previous season. While any or all of these characters could die, Wes Bentley as Jamie and Cole Hauser as Rip Wheeler are highly certain to return. Confirmed. This is a condensed version of the information.