What We Know So Far About Lee Si Eon and Seo Ji Seung’s Wedding Plans

Korean actors Lee Si Eon, 39, and Seo Ji Seung, 33, are getting married later this year.

According to Korean media reports, Lee’s management company, Story J Company, announced Monday that the couple will marry next month.

According to the agency, the celebrity pair will marry in a “small wedding” on Jeju Island, the largest of South Korea’s more than 3,000 islands, on December 25, 2021.

Here’s what we’ve learned so far.

Wedding Plans for Seo Ji Seung and Lee Si Eon

According to the agency, the ceremony would be a small gathering with only a few close family members and relatives invited, as reported by South Korea’s Dong-A Ilbo.

According to Yonhap in South Korea, “since it is a private matter, we cannot release particular facts [about the wedding]such as the actual location.”

