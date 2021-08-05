What We Know About the ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel ‘1883′: Air Date, Cast, Trailer, and Plot

Yellowstone will get two spin-offs in the coming years, with prequel 1883 and spin-off 6666 set to premiere on Paramount+, while the mothershow continues to be the most-watched cable show.

The first facts about Y: 1883, which explores the stories of an earlier generation of the Dutton family relocating from Texas and Montana, have been released by Paramount+.

The cast and plot information for the eagerly awaited Yellowstone prequel have begun to emerge, so here’s what we know so far.

Who is in the Y: 1883 cast?

James and Margaret Dutton, who play husband and wife, are real-life married couple and country music icons. Tim McGraw will portray James, and Faith Hill will play Margaret. McGraw has been in films such as The Blind Side, Four Christmases, and Friday Night Lights: The Movie. Hill’s lone acting credits include the revival of The Stepford Wives in 2004 and the 2017 movie Dixieland.

An Oscar nominee with over 100 credits sits beside these inexperienced actors. Sam Elliott, who has starred in films such as A Star Is Born and The Ranch, will play Shea Brennan, the show’s protagonist.

What is the plot of the Yellowstone prequel?

“1883 follows the Dutton family as they embark on a journey west via the Great Plains toward the last bastion of untamed America,” according to the official Paramount+ synopsis. It’s a brutal recounting of Western development, as well as an in-depth study of one family leaving poverty in America’s promised land — Montana.” According to a Deadline report, this gang will rapidly clash with the Native Americans whose land they are destroying.

Elliott’s “tough as nails, attractive cowboy with enormous pain in his background,” who is leading a group across the United States, will lead that voyage.

The Hollywood Reporter described the drama as a “stark recounting of Western expansion, and an intimate examination of one family fleeing poverty to seek a brighter future in America’s promised land – Montana” when it was revealed in February of this year.

1 out of 10

srcset=“image/webp” media=“(min-width: 1024px)” sizes=“600px” source type=“image/webp” media=“(min-width: 1024px)” sizes=“600px”

https://d.newsweek.com/en/full/1861021/august-2021-shows-10.webp?w=600&f=4c908b072371fa30a10a3485a8eade6a. This is a condensed version of the information.