What We Know About the Paramount+ Live Action Reboot of ‘The Fairly Odd Parents’

Rugrats and iCarly are already available on the streaming service, while Paramount+ is in the midst of revamping some of Nickelodeon’s best shows. The Fairly Odd Parents is the latest sitcom to get a new edition on Netflix, although it will appear a little different than previous seasons.

The new version of the film about a kid with two wish-granting fairy godparents, which would be a combination of animation and live action and include a new generation of the Turner family, was announced in July by Paramount+. Read on to learn everything there is to know about the upcoming relaunch of The Fairly Odd Parents, including the cast and plot.

Who will star in the revival of The Fairly Odd Parents?

Audrey Grace Marshall will play Viv Turner, the teenage cousin of the original protagonist Timmy Turner, in the live-action version. Marshall most recently appeared in HBO’s The Flight Attendant, in which she played a younger version of Kaley Cuoco’s main character.

Roy Ragland, played by Tyler Wladis of Single Parents, will be her stepbrother in the show. Laura Bell Bundy of Perfect Harmony will play Roy’s mother Rachel, while Ryan-James Hatanaka of Nancy Drew will play Viv’s father Ty.

Nickelodeon fans concerned that this sounds like too much change may rest assured that two key cast members will return: Susanne Blakeslee and Daran Norris will reprise their roles as Wanda and Cosmo, respectively, in the animated series.

Timmy Turner, the original character, will also return, though the actor who will play him has yet to be disclosed. Drake Bell performed the character in three live-action films, but his current legal difficulties and two-year prison sentence are likely to prevent him from repeating the role.

What will the reboot of The Fairly Odd Parents be about?

The new show will be connected to the first’s canon. In this new episode, Viv, Roy, and their family relocate to Dimmsdale, where Timmy Turner lives. Timmy offers Cosmo and Wanda to his cousin to make the transition smoother, but in an usual magical twist, he also mistakenly gives them the power to grant Roy’s wishes.

In an interview with the Hollywood Reporter, Nickelodeon CEO Brian Robbins acknowledged the hybrid animation technique. He. This is a condensed version of the information.