What We Know About the New ABC Show ‘Queens’: Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and Plot

With its new drama Queens, which premieres in October, ABC is paying homage to hip hop from the 1990s and 2000s.

Eve and Brandy play members of a 1990s girl trio who reunite 20 years after their breakup in the film.

In May, Queens unveiled its first season trailer, which offered hip hop fans major throwback vibes and provided viewers their first glimpse of the show’s plot.

Here’s all you need to know about the ABC show, including the cast, trailer, and plot.

When will Queens be released?

The series premiere of Queens will air on ABC on Tuesday, October 19 at 10 p.m. ET / 9 p.m. CT, following Michelle Young’s season premiere of The Bachelorette. The remaining episodes will air weekly in the same time slot on Tuesdays.

Hulu will be the show’s streaming home. Wednesday mornings at 5 a.m. ET, new episodes will be available on the streamer.

Who is in the Queens cast?

The show revolves around the fictional Nasty B*****s hip hop group from the 1990s. Naomi, who goes by the name of Xplicit Lyrics, is led by Brandy, a ’90s R&B artist (and Moesha actor).

Brandy isn’t the only ex-hip hop celebrity on the show’s ensemble. Brianna, nicknamed Professor Se, is joined by Eve, the singer of “Let Me Blow Ya Mind” and a former host of The Talk. She rose to stardom as an actress after starring in the much-maligned program Eve, which was famous for being a show called Eve in which Eve herself portrayed a character named Shelly.

Power’s Naturi Naughton as Valeria nicknamed Butter Pecan and My Name is Earl’s Nadine Velazquez as Jill aka Da Thrill round out the Nasty B*****s. Pepi Sonuga (The Fosters) and Taylor Sele (P-Valley) also star.

What is the story of Queens?

“Queens follows a shattered girl group living in the shadows of their once famed hip-hop dynasty,” according to the official ABC synopsis. They were formerly recognized as one of the greatest girl groups of their generation when their popularity exploded following the success of their chart-topping single, “Nasty Girl.” Despite critical and commercial acclaim, the band was beset by internal strife and jealously. I’m estranged and disconnected from the rest of the world. This is a condensed version of the information.