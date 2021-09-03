What We Know About the Kristin Stewart Diana Film ‘Spencer’: Release Date, Cast, Trailer, Plot

The upcoming biographical drama Spencer is directed by Jackie director Pablo Larran. In 1991, the film is set on three important days: Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, and Boxing Day. Spencer has everything you need to know about its release date, actors, trailer, plot, and more on this website.

When Will ‘Spencer’ Be Released in Theaters?

On Friday, September 3, Spencer will make its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival.

The debut takes place just four days after her death, which occurred 24 years ago.

Those who are unable to attend the Venice Film Festival will have to wait until Friday, November 5 to watch Spencer in theaters around the world.

Who Is in the Cast of ‘Spencer’?

Princess Diana is played by American actress Kristen Stewart in Spencer.

Her roles as Bella Swan in Twilight and Snow White in Snow White and the Huntsman are her most well-known.

Stewart worked with a dialect coach and viewed and listened to hours of film of Diana in the 1990s to prepare for the role.

“The accent is terrifying as all hell because people know that voice, and it’s so, so distinct and particular,” Stewart told InStyle.

“It’s one of the saddest stories to ever exist, and I don’t want to just play Diana—I want to know her intimately,” she continued.

Every fairy tale has a happy ending.

Diana Spencer is played by Kristen Stewart.

SPENCER, a film by Pablo Larran.

The film will be released in theaters on November 5th.

twitter.com/EmN1csiMKA

August 25, 2021 — NEON (@neonrated)

Prince of Wales will be played by Poldark’s Jack Farthing.

Farthing has also been in Netflix’s Love Wedding Repeat, Official Secrets, and Blandings, among other projects.

Thomas Douglas (Sew Torn) will play Diana’s father, John Spencer, while German model and actress Olga Hellsing (Sarah Ferguson) will make her film debut.

Niklas Kohrt will play Prince Andrew alongside Amy Manson, who has been cast as Anne Boleyn in an unusual role.

Mason told Good Housekeeping UK, “I play Anne Boleyn, which is strange because there’s a 100-year difference between them.” It’s incredible.”

Prince William is played by Jack Nielen, Prince Harry is played by Freddie Spry, Prince Edward is played by Mathias Wolkowski, Lady Sarah Armstrong-Jones is played by Oriana Gordon, Staff Sergeant Wood is played by Ryan Wichert, and Michael is played by John Keogh.

Sally Hawkins, BAFTA nominee Timothy Spall, and Sean are all Oscar nominees. This is a condensed version of the information.