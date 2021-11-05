What We Know About Ryan Reynolds’ New Film ‘Red Notice’: Release Date, Cast, Trailer, Plot

A Ryan Reynolds and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson collaboration is certain to delight many moviegoers, as the stars of the seventh and eighth highest-grossing films of 2021, respectively.

Red Notice, a Netflix film, depicts this union. Gal Gadot is also in it, and the trailer was published just a few weeks ago.

Red Notice is currently in cinemas and will be available on Netflix later this month. After Central Intelligence and Skyscraper, this is The Rock’s third collaboration with director Rawson Marshall Thurber.

It depicts the former wrestler as an FBI agent who enlists the help of the world’s second greatest art thief (Reynolds) to track down the world’s best art thief (Gadot). To keep fans pleased, there will be enough of The Rock wrestling a bull and Reynolds cracking wise.

If that sounds exciting, here’s additional information on when it’ll be released, who’ll be in it, and so on.

When will the Red Notice be released?

Red Notice will be released in theaters on Friday, November 5 for those who wish to see it. The film is only playing in a few theaters because some major chains refuse to show films that will be available on Netflix so soon after their theatrical release.

As the title suggests, the film will be available on Netflix very shortly. In reality, the film’s streaming release date is only a week away. On Friday, November 12th, the film will be available on Netflix all over the world.

The film will be available on Netflix at midnight Pacific Time, as with the majority of Netflix material. It will depend on your time difference with America’s west coast, which will be eight hours behind GMT/ UTC by the time Red Notice is released.

Who is the subject of the Red Notice?

A trio of former Fast and Furious franchise stars star in the Netflix film. After Hobbs and Shaw, this is Reynolds and The Rock’s second proper collaboration, though the latter did make a voice cameo in the former’s recent Free Guy.

The Rock is Nolan Booth, while The Rock is FBI Agent John Hartley.

Gal Gadot made her film debut in the fourth installment of the Fast & Furious franchise, Fast & Furious 4, in 2009. She was most recently seen in Zack Snyder’s Wonder Woman 1984 and as Diana Prince in Wonder Woman 1984. This is a condensed version of the information.