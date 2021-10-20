What We Know About Nicole Kidman’s Film ‘Being the Ricardos’: Release Date, Cast, and Trailer

Being the Ricardos is a biopic about Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, the creators and stars of I Love Lucy, a popular 1950s sitcom.

Oscar winner Aaron Sorkin wrote and directed the picture, which stars Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem as Ball and Arnaz, respectively. Everything you need to know about the film, including the release date, cast, trailer, plot, and more, can be found in the Washington Newsday.

What Is the Release Date for ‘Being the Ricardos’?

Being the Ricardos will be released in theaters for a short time on Friday, December 10th.

The film will be available to stream and download on Amazon Prime Video just 11 days later, on December 21.

If you can’t make it to a cinema to see Being the Ricardos, you can watch it on Amazon Prime.

Amazon Prime Video costs $7.99 a month after a 30-day free trial.

Who Will Play the Ricardos in ‘Being the Ricardos’?

Being the Ricardos features a cast that includes two Oscar winners.

Kidman plays Lucille Ball, an actress, comedian, model, studio boss, and producer.

Ball’s husband Desi Arnaz, a Cuban-American actor, musician, bandleader, comedian, and producer, is played by Dune star Javier Bardem.

Actor William Frawley is played by Oscar winner J.K Simmons, and actress and singer Vivian Vance is played by Tony winner Nina Arianda. In I Love Lucy, Frawley and Vance played Fred and Ethel Mertz.

Tony Hale, the lead writer and producer of I Love Lucy, is joined by two Arrested Development co-stars who portray writers on the show. Madelyn Pugh is played by Jess Oppenheimer and Alia Shawkat.

Jake Lacy of The Office takes on the role of Bob Carroll Jr., another I Love Lucy writer.

Clark Gregg, Nelson Franklin, John Rubinstein, Linda Lavin, Robert Pine, and Christopher Denham round out the cast.

What’s the Story Behind ‘Being the Ricardos’?

Being the Ricardos will take place over the course of one week during the filming of I Love Lucy, which aired for six years and earned five Emmy awards between October 1951 and May 1957.

In the film, Ball and Arnaz face a dilemma that threatens to destroy not only their careers but also their marriage.

The marriage is "threatened by stunning personal charges, a political smear, and cultural taboos," according to the official synopsis issued by Amazon.