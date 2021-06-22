What We Know About Michael Keaton’s Return as Batman in ‘The Flash’

The Flash isn’t due to hit theaters until November 2022, but fans are already anticipating the Ezra Miller-led film. In addition to being the character’s long-awaited solo theatrical debut, the film will also star a superhero legend: Michael Keaton.

The Oscar winner, who most recently appeared in Spider-Man: Homecoming as Vulture, played Bruce Wayne in 1989’s Batman and 1992’s Batman Returns before being replaced by Val Kilmer in Batman Forever. He is slated to return as an elder version of the vigilante ready to aid Barry Allen fight crime, 30 years after he last donned the cowl and cape.

Michael Keaton’s part in The Flash: What We Know

The first hint that Keaton would return to The Flash came in June 2020, when The Wrap revealed that the Beetlejuice star was in talks to return.

Though few information regarding Keaton’s position in the upcoming film were known at the time, it had been revealed that The Flash will establish the concept of the DC multiverse. As a result, it’s assumed that Keaton’s Bruce Wayne is a distinct character from the one depicted by Robert Pattinson in the next Batman film. He also exists in the same universe as Ben Affleck’s Batman and Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker.

Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness, which was set up by a recent episode of Disney+’s Loki, will explore Marvel’s own multiverse in 2022.

Director Andy Muschetti was announced to be adapting a version of the Flashpoint arc of comic books, in which Allen journeys around the cosmos and meets different incarnations of Bruce Wayne, in August 2020. The CW’s Crisis on Infinite Earths Arrowverse crossover, in which Miller’s Flash met the TV version of the character, played by Grant Gustin, hinted at this.

All of this was confirmed by the filmmaker, who told Vanity Fair that The Flash would have both Keaton’s and Affleck’s Batman. In that interview, he stated that Keaton would have a “major” role in the plot, not just a cameo.

