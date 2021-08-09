What We Know About Jon Stewart and Pete Davidson’s Comedy Special on September 11th.

To commemorate the 20th anniversary of 9/11, Jon Stewart and Pete Davidson have arranged a comedy show.

According to Deadline, the former host of The Daily Event and the Saturday Night Live star announced that they are putting on a show called NYC Still Rising After 20 Years: A Comedy Celebration to raise money for 9/11 charities.

Stewart and Davidson stated in a joint statement, “We wanted to put on a wonderful event to recognize this amazing city’s resiliency.”

“It’s fantastic to be able to do this with friends and people we care about,” Stewart says. Stewart and Davidson collaborated on the comedy special because of their shared 9/11 experience.

Scott Davidson, Davidson’s father, was a New York City firefighter who died in the line of duty during the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001.

Growing up without a patriarchal figure was “overwhelming” for the comic, who gets a tattoo of his father’s badge number 8418 in his tribute.

Meanwhile, Stewart has been a vocal supporter of 9/11 victims, particularly emergency professionals and first responders.

He has previously urged on Congress to offer greater funding to those who were harmed by the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001, to pay medical care relating to health concerns they experienced as a result of the attacks, among other things.

Stewart has also produced a documentary titled No Responders Left Behind, which will premiere on Discovery+ on September 9, 2021 and covers the aftermath of the devastating attacks.

When Does Jon Stewart’s and Pete Davidson’s Comedy Special Air?

They collaborated on the event with Dixon Talent’s James Dixon, WME’s Mike Berkowitz, Brillstein Entertainment Partners’ Tim Sarkes, and Live Nation’s Geof Wills.

NYC Still Rising After 20 Years: A Comedy Celebration will take place on Sunday, September 12 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Several comedians will perform in front of a fully vaccinated audience.

On August 11 at 12 p.m., tickets will go on sale as part of a pre-sale on Ticketmaster. ET till 10 p.m. on August 12. before the August 13th general release at 12 p.m. ET.

Jon Stewart and Pete Davidson’s Comedy Special: Who Will Perform?

Among the comedians scheduled to appear are Dave Chappelle, Amy Schumer, John Mulaney, and Bill Burr. This is a condensed version of the information.