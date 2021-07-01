What We Know About How Real That Shower Scene Is From ‘Sex/Life’

Sex/Life is Netflix’s latest sexually explicit drama, which fans around the world are consuming, yet it isn’t a sex scene that gets most people looking up how real it is on Google.

We’re in the shower with Brad (Adam Demos) in Episode 3 of the hit Netflix series when the camera lingers on his massive penis—an appendage that would make Boogie Nights’ Dirk Diggler feel a bit inadequate in the pants department.

This sequence has dominated searches for the Netflix film, with the majority of people asking the first question that comes to mind: whether it is true. The show’s creators have been tight-lipped about it, but a closer look at the film can teach us a few things.

Is That ‘Sex/Life’ Shower Scene Real?

Stacy Rukeyser, the show’s creator, acknowledged that Demos was in the shower rather than a body double in a Collider interview, but wouldn’t say if what we saw was all him. “People frequently question if it’s real or if it’s a prosthetic,” she explained. And I’ll tell you what Adam Demos has to say about it: a gentleman never tells. As a result, we’ll leave that to the viewer’s imagination.”

Though Rukeyser will not confirm whether the penis is prosthetic, we do know two things: there are prosthetic sex parts elsewhere in the picture, and the prosthetics team on the film has experience constructing fake penises, including ones considerably larger than the one in Sex/Life.

Actress Sarah Shahi acknowledged to Entertainment Weekly that she was using prosthetic breasts in a scene in which her character Billie had to breastfeed. “Something like Billie’s boobs, in the past every time you see my character with Brad, that’s me,” she told the magazine. Then I can’t have the same boobs in the present because I’m playing a breastfeeding mother. To get those suckers on, I had to sit through three hours of prosthetic boob application.”

According to IMDB, François Dagenais and Tenille Shockey were responsible for the series’ special prosthetic effects. While the former is well renowned for its incredible graphic gore effects, the latter has a history as well. This is a condensed version of the information.