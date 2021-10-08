What We Know About Carlton Reserve: It’s the Only Place Brian Laundrie’s Parents Say He Could Be, According to Brian’s Parents.

Brian Laundrie’s father, Chris, was invited to assist in the search for his son at the Carlton Reserve in Sarasota County, Florida, which his parents believe is the only place the missing 23-year-old may be found.

Brian, who is a person of interest in the death of his fiancee Gabby Petito, went on a trek on September 13 or 14, depending on who you ask. Since then, he’s been gone, and a massive hunt for the 23-year-old has so far failed to find him, however authorities may have discovered new proof of his travels.

On September 17, the Laundries told police that their son had gone to the Carlton Reserve with a backpack on September 14 and planned to camp there. Their lawyer, Steven Bertolino, later informed a reporter that his clients messed up the dates due to “recollection of specific occurrences,” and that he actually left on September 13.

The Carlton Reserve is a more than 24,500-acre preserve in Florida’s southern coast with more than 80 miles of hiking paths. The Carlton Reserve is connected to the Myakka River State Park Reserve, one of the state’s oldest and largest parks, by a 12-mile walk.

Several individuals have reported seeing Brian along the Appalachian Trail, which spans from Georgia to Maine, but his parents believe the Carlton Reserve is the “only area” Brian might be, according to Bertolino.

Bertolino told CNN, “They don’t believe he’s in another location.” “They think he’s hiding in the preserve.” Because of the search for Laundrie, the Carlton Reserve has been closed to the public since September 21. Some doubt that if he stayed in the reserve, he’d be able to survive the area’s lethal creatures and the swampy circumstances.

Local survival expert Mark Burrow told the Sarasota Herald-Tribune, “If he’s down there in the Carlton Reserve, he’s living in hell.”

Alligators, black bears, snakes, and panthers live in the reserve, and any of these may constitute a threat to a human, especially if he was hurt or fatigued. Given the late-September rain, Burrow believes it would have been difficult to light a fire, and Brian may have struggled to obtain clean drinking water, putting him at risk of dehydration.

