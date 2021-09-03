‘What We Do in the Darkness’ For Season 3, Kayvan Novak perfected Matt Berry’s voice in the shower.

There are some hilarious moments in What We Do in the Shadows, but none are nearly as humorous as Nandor the Relentless’ attempt to find love in Season 3.

Over the course of the season, the vampire, played by Kayvan Novak, has a “mid-life” crisis and is desperate to find someone to spend the remainder of his everlasting existence with.

To do this, Nandor enlists the help of lothario Laszlo (Matt Berry) by asking him to chat up a human lady he likes at his local gym while wearing the banned item that allows the latter to disguise himself as the other.

Laszlo, Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch), and even Nandor’s familiar Guillermo (Harvey Guilln) all don the vampire’s disguise to help him court gym receptionist Meg in the second episode, which is titled after the aforementioned cloak (Lauren Collins).

As one might anticipate, the whole affair goes horribly wrong for Nandor: Laszlo offends Meg, Colin Robinson bores her, and Guillermo admits his feelings for the vampire, leading Meg to believe that Nandor is looking for love elsewhere.

But what made it even funnier was that Novak had to imitate his co-stars to pull it off, saying in an interview with This website that he’d even practiced Matt Berry’s voice in the shower to get it right.

Taking on the roles of his co-stars

Novak remarked on Zoom, “Talking about the episode where I had to perform an impersonation of the rest of the group, that was extremely terrifying for me.” “I thought to myself, ‘Oh, this is different, this is something new,’ and ‘this is a new layer of something.’

“I enjoy playing Nandor, but this is like next level; I’m going to be judged on my ability to imitate other cast members, not just ‘oh he plays Nandor, and that’s what he looks like, and that’s what he acts like,’ it’s like ‘oh no, they’ve got something to compare it to now,’” says the actor.

“Thankfully, Matt, Mark, Natasia [Demetriou, who plays vampire Nadja] and Harvey were all incredibly generous,” he continued.

“I went over my lines with them where I had to act like them and they had to record my lines for me so I could get a feel for their rhythms.”

