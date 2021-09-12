What was the theme of the first Met Gala, and when was it held?

The Met Gala is held every year in May to generate funds for the Costume Institute of the Metropolitan Museum of Art. This regular fashion show, originally known as the Museum of Costume Art, joined and became part of The Met in 1946.

The museum’s merger spurred the idea for a regular benefit, bringing together the industry’s biggest stars to help keep the museum running.

The Met Gala, a fundraising event featuring more superstars than you can throw a stick at, takes place in 2021.

The spectacular ensembles, which are decided by a theme set by the event’s co-chairs, who rotate each year, have become synonymous with the fundraising.

Vogue editor Anna Wintour, a Met trustee and namesake of the Costume Institute, currently known as the Anna Wintour Costume Center, is the only co-chair who has remained in place.

We take a look back at the inaugural Met Gala and those that followed, ahead of this year’s major event, entitled In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.

The Met Gala’s First Edition

