What Was the Reason for the Cancellation of ‘Pen15’?

The second half of Pen15’s Season 2 will be released on Hulu on Friday, December 3, but it is not expected to be renewed for another season, according to rumors.

Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle star in this comedy as 13-year-old versions of themselves attempting to navigate Middle School life.

Pen15 examines why the show is ending and what the show's creators will do next.

Pen15 was first launched in 2019, however due to the COVID pandemic, the second season was released in two parts over the course of a year.

In September 2020, the first seven episodes were released, followed by an animated special episode in August 2021. On Friday, December 3, the final seven will be revealed.

According to Variety, Pen15 is coming to an end because Erskine and Konkle believe they have reached the end of the story they had initially planned to write.

The creators thought “the tale they wanted to tell has come to a close with the approaching second half of Season 2,” according to a Hulu representative.

Fans, on the other hand, will be pleased to learn that Hulu is keen to keep their options open.

“Hulu will continue to leave the door open for more Pen15 in the future,” the source said, adding that “we look forward to working with [Erskine and Konkle] again.”

In an interview with The New Yorker, Erskine and Konkle acknowledged that the show was originally planned to be three seasons long, but that the epidemic caused them to change their minds.

In 2021, the show received an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Comedy, as well as nominations for Outstanding Casting and Outstanding Writing, but lost to Ted Lasso.

What’s Next for Pen15’s Creators?

Erskine and Konkle had children two months apart in early 2021, with the former having a son called Leon and the latter having a girl named Essie.

In terms of work, Erskine has an untitled part alongside Ewan McGregor in Disney+’s new Star Wars show Obi-Wan Kenobi.

In terms of work, Erskine has an untitled part alongside Ewan McGregor in Disney+'s new Star Wars show Obi-Wan Kenobi.

In the pair's interview with The New Yorker, Erskine stated that she had a variety of responsibilities.