What Was Jesse Spencer’s Reason for Leaving ‘Chicago Fire’?

Jesse Spencer has been a member of the Chicago Fire since the team’s inception in 2012. Spencer played Captain Matthew Casey for ten seasons on Chicago Fire, but after almost a decade on the program, he hung up his Chicago firefighter uniform and said his goodbyes to the Chicago Fire family. Everything you need to know about his departure — and his intentions for a prospective comeback — can be found in the Washington Newsday.

Why Did Jesse Spencer Quit the Chicago Fire Department?

Jesse Spencer had been a part of the original Chicago Fire family for ten seasons as part of the fictional Firehouse 51, alongside Taylor Kinney, David Eigenberg, Eamonn Walker, Christian Stolte, and Joe Minoso.

Spencer, however, thought it was time to leave Chicago Fire after over a decade on the program and pursue new chances.

“I realized I’ve been doing TV for a long time,” Spencer told TV Line and other reporters. I counted it up, and I believe this is my 18th year of watching network television.

“I delivered the news to [showrunner]Derek [Haas], saying I thought it was time to quit the show, and he agreed that we should at least get Casey to 200 episodes.” It was a difficult decision because I’ve always enjoyed the show, but there are other things I’d like to do in the future, and I have some family to look after, and 18 years is a long time.” In the 200th episode, Casey informed his coworkers that he would be moving to Oregon for the next three years to care for his late best friend Andy Darden’s (Corey Sorenson) boys.

Darden had died in the debut episode of the show in 2012, and his son’s prospects were bleak. Their mother was in prison, and their aunt, who had been entrusted with their care, was never present.

Darden’s sons were at risk of being placed in separate foster homes as a result.

The plot was a “great full-circle [moment]and a pretty realistic manner for Casey to, naturally, leave the show,” according to Spencer.

Spencer's door, on the other hand, is constantly open. Casey obtained a job with the Portland Fire Department in the last episode.