What Vaccines, Age, Race, and Other Risk Factors Tell Us About Colin Powell’s Death

Colin Powell, the former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and the 65th Secretary of State of the United States, died on Monday at the age of 84 following COVID-19 complications, according to his family.

Powell had received all of his vaccinations and was being treated at Walter Reed National Medical Center when he died.

In a statement, the family stated, “We have lost a magnificent and loving husband, father, grandfather, and a great American.”

According to The New York Times, the 84-year-old, who was the first African-American Secretary of State, was being treated for multiple myeloma, a malignancy of a type of white blood cell called plasma cells, which had damaged his immune system.

Powell’s COVID-19 problems, as well as when he tested positive for the disease, when he was vaccinated, and whether or not he received a booster injection, are unknown.

What Are the Risks Associated with Age, Race, and Immunization?

So, what are the dangers of COVID-19 for someone Powell’s age, race, and vaccination status, as well as those with underlying health issues?

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the COVID-19 death rate in the United States for adults aged 65 and up was 1,139 per 100,000 between February 2020 and May 2021.

During the same time period, the hospitalization rate was 5,195 per 100,000.

According to the CDC, people in the 75-84 age bracket, like Powell, have a nine-fold higher risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19 than those in the 18-29 age group, which the agency chose as a reference group.

The death rate for persons aged 75-84 is also 220 times greater than for people aged 18-29.

Race and ethnicity are additional factors that influence relative risk.

According to the CDC, race and ethnicity are risk factors for a variety of other factors that affect health, such as socioeconomic position, access to health care, and viral exposure in specific vocations.

According to the CDC, non-Hispanic Black or African-Americans had a 2.8 higher likelihood of being hospitalized due to COVID-19 than whites and non-Hispanics. They also have an almost two-to-one chance of dying.

That is according to the CDC.