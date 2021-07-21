What Tom Brady Has Said About Donald Trump’s Friendship

On Tuesday, Tom Brady’s poorly veiled dig at Donald Trump’s suspicions of electoral fraud in the 2020 presidential election drew a lot of attention, not least since the player and former president are longtime friends.

Brady, 43, joked about people not believing the Buccaneers’ victory as he and his teammates visited the White House following their Super Bowl victory, alluding to bogus allegations that President Joe Biden, 78, was not the true winner against Trump, 75, last year.

“We hit our stride and got into a groove. “Not many people believe we could have won,” Brady remarked after his team’s Super Bowl victory on February 7. “In fact, I believe around 40% of people still don’t believe we won.”

Brady then made another joke about Biden and people who dubbed him “Sleepy Joe,” a nickname Trump used repeatedly to refer to his political opponent.

“In Chicago, we had a game where I forgot what down it was. In 21 years of playing, I’ve lost track of one,” Brady said. “Then they started calling me ‘Sleepy Tom.’ Why would they do such a thing to me? ”

With Trump presently prohibited from Twitter, his ardent supporters—and detractors—have been unable to read any off-the-cuff responses to Brady’s jibes from the man himself.

Brady and Trump, on the other hand, have been close friends since their first meeting in 2001, when the real estate magnate asked the footballer to judge a Miss USA competition.

In an interview on Howard Stern’s SiriusXM show in 2020, Brady said, “He became someone that would come out to our games and stand on the sideline and yell for the Patriots.” “He always had and still has a way of connecting with people.”

Trump was so enamored with Brady that he wished for him and his then-unmarried daughter, Ivanka Trump, to get together.

“I believe he’s a really interesting individual. In 2004, Trump told Playboy, “I got to know him when he was a judge at a jitterbug contest I joined after the Patriots won the Super Bowl.” “He’s a winner, and by that I mean he makes the pass every time he needs to.

