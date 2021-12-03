What to Expect on Stage Over the Holidays.

With the holiday season approaching, theaters are once again open for business, and some of the best offerings are off the main path. Hard-to-get tickets are, well, hard to get by. So, if you know someone who knows someone who once knew someone and you have access to Phantom, Lion King, Wicked, or Hamilton tickets, go for it—or put them in touch with me.

But there are lots of other worthwhile shows in New York, things that are light and entertaining— not that serious plays aren’t welcome. Important matters, on the other hand, will have to wait for the time being. This is my own selection of some of the funniest and most amusing things I’ve seen on the New York stage this Christmas season.

New York City’s Streets

The Irish Repertory Company excels at a variety of things, but two in particular: serious dramas and older musicals. The Streets of New York, a 2002 musical adaptation of Dion Boucicault’s 1857 drama, is now being revived by the company. Charlotte Moore supervised the adaptation, which included music. This version of Boucicault’s play is a little more upbeat, and it’s certainly more neatly planned. Visit IrishRep.org for additional information and tickets.

The Alchemist is a character in the novel The Alchemist

With Jeffrey Hatcher’s translation of Nikolai Gogol’s The Government Inspector, Red Bull Theater has allegedly done it again with Ben Jonson’s The Alchemist. Hatcher reunites with filmmaker Jesse Berger once more. Don’t worry if you haven’t read the original Jonson play; no one else has either. As The Government Inspector demonstrated, Red Bull has a knack for making even the most difficult plays accessible and enjoyable, and this promises to be a memorable evening. Visit RedBullTheater.com/The-Alchemist for additional information and tickets.

On Stage: A Charlie Brown Christmas

From December 21 to 24, A Charlie Brown Christmas Live on Stage, a TV classic, will be performed in New York at the Palladium Times Square for very young people, baby boomers who watched the original, and Charles Schulz completists. Fans of Vince Guaraldi will be pleased to know that all of the lively jazz music from the legendary TV show has been preserved. ACharlieBrownChristmasLive.com has more information and tickets.

Arrive from afar

Come From made its Broadway premiere in 2017. This is a condensed version of the information.