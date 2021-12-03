What to Expect in Season 2 of ‘Gossip Girl,’ According to the Showrunner

Fans of the Gossip Girl revival will be pleased to learn that Season 2 has already been approved by HBO Max, indicating that there will be plenty more Constance Billard drama to come.

This means we’ll hopefully learn more about JC’s (Jordan Alexander) next move after her shocking move in the Season 1 finale.

The finale’s dramatic turn of events didn’t stop with JC’s ingenious (or not so clever) attempt to contact Gossip Girl. Will Max’s (Thomas Doherty) heart be hurt if JC trusts Monet (Savannah Smith)? The Gossip Girl showrunner spoke with Washington Newsday about the Season 2 ending of Gossip Girl and what fans can anticipate in Season 2.

What Will Happen in Season 2 of Gossip Girl?

JC was lured into the world of Gossip Girl just when it appeared she was going to embrace a new chapter and a new, better version of herself.

As the season finale drew to a conclusion, JC proposed to Gossip Girl through Instagram. JC will tell Gossip Girl everything she knows about, well…everyone she knows in the future.

There’s a catch, though. Not every tip JC sends in will be true, but Gossip Girl will have to publish them all. This means that JC can save the day in the actual world by putting an end to Gossip Girl and discovering her true identity.

She ended her statement with these words: “It’s time for anarchy, not kindness. That’s how you make a difference in the world. You remove your gloves… From one b**** to the next, mutually assured devastation. I know I despise you, but I also know you adore me.” However, Gossip Girl (also known as Kate Keller) has a disease of her own, which we shall learn about in Season 2.

Joshua Safran, the showrunner, teased The Washington Newsday. Before Season 2, JC has effectively “restarted” Gossip Girl.

He stated, ” “The season begins with Kate (Tavi Gevinson) having a mission statement, which we witness disintegrate and be tested throughout the season.

“The writers planned from the start that when Kate’s enthusiasm for the mission waned, Julian would gradually notice what was going on. This is a condensed version of the information.