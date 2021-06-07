What to Expect From the Season 4 Finale of ‘The Good Doctor’

As the fourth season of The Good Doctor comes to an end tonight, fans can expect an emotional ending.

The episode is titled “Vamos,” which is a good fit for Guatemala’s Spanish-speaking population. When translated into English, the word means “Go,” which could indicate that the protagonists in the drama will make a lot of progress.

Dr. Shaun Murphy, an autistic surgeon played by Freddie Highmore, works at the fictional Sane Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital. Shaun, on the other hand, is taken out of his comfort zone in tonight’s finale when he performs surgery in Guatemala.

In Season 4, Where Are the Characters from ‘The Good Doctor’?

It’s possible.