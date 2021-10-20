What to Expect From the Season 10 Finale of ‘American Horror Story’

The tenth season of American Horror Story will conclude with a tenth episode that will tie up the two-part tale.

The season is divided into two narratives, “Red Tide” and “Death Valley,” with the second half focusing on an alien invasion of America in the 1950s and the decades-long consequences of that event.

The episode explains how the aliens forged a deal with President Dwight D. Eisenhower (Neal McDonough) and have been testing mankind up until now.

Cal (Nico Greetham) gave birth to an alien-human hybrid in secret with the help of his partner Troy (Isaac Cole Powell) in Episode 9, “Blue Moon,” which concluded on a violent note with the child attacking him.

So, what can fans expect from the episode’s conclusion?

The Extraterrestrials Continue to Collaborate with the US Government

Eisenhower’s internal struggle over permitting aliens to abduct and experiment on American civilians in exchange for new technology is one of the central themes of “Death Valley.”

Since the invaders arrived in the 1950s, Eisenhower and his Vice President Richard Nixon (Craig Sheffer) had known about them, while John F. Kennedy (Mike Vogel) and Lyndon B. Johnson (Karl Makinen) were informed the secret when they were in the White House.

According to the final episode’s teaser trailer, the program will focus on Nixon’s presidency from 1969 to 1974.

Even when Eisenhower is on his deathbed, he and his wife Mamie (Sarah Paulson) are seen discussing aliens, which is a crucial part of the plot.

In the teaser trailer, alien spokesperson Valiant Thor (Cody Fern) tells President Nixon that by 2021, they hope to have a perfect hybrid.

Alien-Human Hybrids Will Seize Power

Cal’s alien-human hybrid is anticipated to begin assaulting the other humans held at Area 51 after the events of Episode 9.

Kendall (Kaia Gerber) and Jamie (Rachel Hilson) are both still pregnant with hybrids, so the extraterrestrial Theta (Angelica Ross) may abduct them and force them to give birth before they are attacked.

Valiant Thor foretold that one or more of Cal, Kendall, and Jamie’s children will be the perfect human-alien hybrid. And what about the hybrids? This is a condensed version of the information.