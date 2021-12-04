What to Eat Before a Workout: 12 Energy-Boosting Foods

All fitness routines require proper nutrition, and the food you consume before a workout can help you perform better.

Carbohydrates, which are primarily stored in the muscles and liver, are the primary source of energy for your workout.

According to MedlinePlus, a website of the United States National Library of Medicine, those who will be exercising for more than an hour should eat some carbs before doing so.

According to MedlinePlus, if you don’t get enough of the following, you’re more likely to be weary and perform poorly during athletic activities:

Calories

Carbohydrates

Fluids

Vitamins, iron, and other minerals

Protein

We’ll look at what to eat before a workout to help you feel more energized.

1. Water, according to MedlinePlus, is the most crucial yet underappreciated nutrient for athletes.

Water and fluids are necessary to keep your body hydrated and at the proper temperature. In an hour of vigorous exercise, the body might lose several liters of water through sweat, therefore it’s critical to replenish that loss.

Whether or not you plan to exercise, you should drink enough of water with each meal. However, if you’re going to undertake an exercise, it’s critical that you drink enough water beforehand. Drink 16 ounces (two cups) of water two hours before an exercise, according to MedlinePlus.

It’s equally as vital to stay hydrated during your workout, and you should drink even if you don’t feel thirsty. During and after your workout, you’ll need to keep drinking water. Every 15 to 20 minutes, drink a half cup to one cup (120 to 240 milliliters) of fluid.

Water should be consumed within the first hour of exercise. After the first hour, switch to an energy drink to restore your body’s electrolytes, which are minerals that carry an electric charge in your blood and other body fluids (such as calcium, potassium, sodium, and magnesium).

Electrolytes have an impact on a variety of biological functions, including water levels, blood acidity, and muscular performance.

Electrolytes are lost through sweat and must be replaced by drinking electrolyte-containing fluids, such as energy drinks. Electrolytes are not found in water.

