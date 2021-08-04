What to Do If Your COVID Vaccine Card Is Lost

The COVID-19 vaccination has already been administered to more than 70% of Americans.

A COVID vaccine card should be given to you once you’ve got your first shot. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued a little white record card (CDC).

Your COVID-19 vaccination card serves as a record of your vaccination status and a reminder of when your next dose is due, similar to childhood immunization records.

It will include information such as the vaccine you received, the lot number, the date, and the immunization site for healthcare practitioners. This can be a quick technique to make sure you get the right second dose.

What Should I Do If My Vaccine Card Is Lost?

While your vaccine card is the only formal record you have, it is not the only location where your vaccine history is kept, as all of your vaccines are kept on an electronic database.

If you misplace your card, the CDC advises contacting the vaccine provider where you received your first shot. Dr. Amesh Adalja, a senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins University Center for Health Security, told ABC News that a replacement card would be possible.

If you can’t reach them, contact the immunization information system of your state’s health department (IIS).

Covid-19 vaccination records must be shared with your state’s IIS by all vaccine providers. On the CDC’s website, you may find contact information for each state’s IIS.

Following your first dosage, you may have chosen to enroll in either the VaxText or V-Safe programs. If that’s the case, these can assist you find out more about both doses, however they’re not an official record of vaccination status.

The first is a free text messaging service that provides weekly reminders in English or Spanish when your second shot is due or overdue.

You will need to enter basic vaccine information, such as the vaccine name and the date your first dose was given, in order to participate. If you signed up for this service, you will be able to access your vaccination information if you lose your card.

The CDC’s vaccine safety monitoring system, V-Safe, is a smartphone-based program that uses individualized surveys to see whether you’ve had any adverse effects and can also remind you when your next vaccination is due. This is a condensed version of the information.