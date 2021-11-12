What time does Britney Spears’ conservatorship hearing take place today?

Britney Spears’ independence might be restored in a court hearing about her conservatorship in just a few hours.

Judge Brenda Penny of the Los Angeles County Superior Court will hear arguments today to determine if the 13-year-old contract that has ruled over the pop star’s life should be terminated.

In September, Spears won a crucial win in her fight to dissolve the conservatorship when her father, Jamie Spears, was removed from his role as the person in charge of her finances.

He has since called for the conservatorship to be terminated immediately, but his daughter’s legal team is questioning his actions since the arrangement began in 2008.

Britney Spears has frequently pleaded for the conservatorship to be lifted, and in devastating evidence in June, she detailed how it had hampered her personal liberty.

The 39-year-old said she was compelled to take medication and contraception, as well as forced to labor against her will, among other things.

Her father has always maintained that he behaved in the best interests of his daughter.

When does Britney Spears’ conservatorship hearing take place today?

On Friday, November 12, the hearing will begin at 1.30 p.m. PT at the Stanley Mosk Courthouse in Los Angeles. It’s 4.30 p.m. ET, or 9.30 p.m. GMT for those on the other side of the world.

Fans and supporters of the #FreeBritney movement, who have organized rallies at all of the star’s recent court dates, are expected to line the streets outside the courthouse.

Spears’ bid to lift the limits has been widely publicized thanks to the initiative.

“Britney Spears has been denied basic human rights for more than 13 years using a legal tool intended for disabled individuals,” the group wrote on its website ahead of the hearing in Los Angeles.

“The conservatorship brings in millions of dollars for her team, but Britney, who is 39 years old, has no access to her own money.”

Hours before her court appearance, the singer posted a photo on social media of herself wearing a #FreeBritney T-shirt.

Spears told followers earlier this week that she was praying more than ever before the crucial hearing.

“This week is going to be a lot of fun for me!!! “I haven’t prayed for anything else in my life!!!” wrote the musician on Instagram.

“I. This is a condensed version of the information.