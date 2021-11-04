What time do Netflix’s shows and movies premiere?

Netflix’s release schedule is one of the busiest of any streaming service.

Subscribers can expect new seasons of top-rated dramas The Witcher, Stranger Things, and The Crown in the next year, as well as notable films like Red Notice, starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, and Tick Tick Boom, Lin-Manuel Miranda’s directorial debut.

Fans who are looking forward to these and other Netflix releases may be curious as to when the episodes and movies will be accessible.

Netflix, fortunately, nearly always releases its TV shows and films at the same time. Find out when the next season of your favorite show will be released so you can binge-watch it.

What Time Do Netflix Shows and Movies Come Out?

Almost every new TV show and movie on Netflix, including Netflix originals and most other material, premieres at midnight Pacific Time (PT).

Netflix’s release times are stated in Pacific Time, which is the time zone in which the company’s headquarters in California are located.

As a result, your release time will be determined by the time difference between you and the west coast of America. PT is seven hours behind GMT/UTC when California observes daylight savings time (typically from March to late October or early November). It is eight hours behind the rest of the year.

Netflix content is available at these times in the following territories during daylight savings time.

Netflix content is available at these times in the following territories during daylight savings time.

In nations that do not observe daylight savings time, such as India and Japan, release times will shift in the fall when the time difference between those countries and the west coast of the United States grows. Shows run from October to March. This is a condensed version of the information.