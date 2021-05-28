What the Trial of Danny Masterson Tells Us About Scientology

The Church of Scientology, according to three women who have accused That ’70s Show actor Danny Masterson of rape, is the reason they did not come out sooner.

Masterson, who is a church member, is accused of three charges of rape by force or fear. All of the charges were dismissed when he entered a not guilty plea.

The allegations against the church were made during four days of preliminary hearings in Los Angeles Superior Court, which were held to determine if the 45-year-old actor would face charges.

Masterson allegedly raped a lady while she was unconscious in 2001, according to one lady.

She claimed that a church administrator told her to “accept responsibility” for the alleged assault in a written statement.

The actor allegedly raped a second woman, who was born into the church, in 2003, according to a second lady.

The woman stated that she intended to report Masterson to the police in 2004, but that a Scientology lawyer visited to her family’s home to tell her that if she did, she would be banned from the organization.

Internal church writings and beliefs were examined extensively during the four days, according to the publication.

Scientology has “an expressly established policy” that “not only discourages, but prevents” members from reporting each other to the police, according to Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Charlaine Olmedo.

Mike Rinder, the church’s former spokesman, claimed in court that the church does not want its “dirty laundry out in public light.”

He stated, “The actions of Scientology have been so much a part of the evidence that’s being put forth as to why these ladies didn’t immediately go to law enforcement.”

In responses to the Los Angeles Times, church spokesperson Karin Pouw denied that there is any regulation prohibiting members from reporting crimes committed by fellow members.

Pouw went on to say that Judge Charlaine Olmedo’s comments were “completely incorrect,” and that the claims against Masteron were “nothing more than a money grab.”

She said, “Church policy expressly requires Scientologists to adhere by all laws of the land, including the reporting of crimes.” “This is obviously obvious in the records we understand were presented to the Court, as well as many others.”

Masterson's lawyer, Thomas Mesereau, suggested prior to the preliminary hearing that allusions to the Church of Scientology should be avoided.