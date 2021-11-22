What the ‘Succession’ Analogy Between Tom’s Egg and Afghanistan Means.

Over the course of Season 3 of Succession, Tom Wambsgans has delivered a number of memorable comments (who can forget him informing Greg that he’d “marry and castrate him in a heartbeat”?).

In Episode 6, he made yet another intriguing analogy.

In “What It Takes,” Tom (Matthew Macfadyen) takes Greg out for breakfast in the middle of the night, as both men are terrified about going to prison for the cruise scandal and count on each other for comfort.

Like Greg struggles with his eggs, Tom advises him to approach it “as if it were Afghanistan,” adding, “start in the middle and establish a base of operations, then go out to secure further area.”

The connection appears to be a nod to the United States’ war in Afghanistan, which lasted from 2001 to 2021.

What Does the Afghanistan/Egg Tom’s Analogy Mean?

Following the terrorist events of September 11, 2001, the United States entered an international combat in Afghanistan.

President George W. Bush launched the war in October 2001 with the goal of dismantling al-Qaeda, apprehending al-Qaeda officials tied to 9/11, and driving the Taliban out of Afghanistan.

At the time, US and British warplanes began bombing Taliban facilities, assisting the country’s Northern Alliance forces in their fight against them.

The Northern Alliance was able to retake control of Kabul and force the Taliban to flee thanks to US backing, and the Northern Alliance continued to push the Taliban out of places like Kandahar and across the nation in December.

In 2002, President George W. Bush launched the second phase of the war, in which American forces assisted in the reconstruction of Afghanistan while also focusing on Iraq.

The US invasion of Afghanistan lasted from 2001 to 2021, according to the BBC, with a peak of 110,000 troops in 2011.

Tom’s example refers to the fact that US troops had a big base in Parwan at Bagram Airfield, and that because activities were scattered over the country, the US had many bases, including one in Kandahar.

There were forces in Afghanistan from all over the world: British and Canadian troops were stationed in the south, while German and Italian troops were stationed in the north and west.